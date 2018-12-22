Thundershowers expected in sea areas off Sri Lanka

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankasanturai and Mannar due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka.

Heavy showers or thundershowers can be expected at some places in the above sea areas, the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas in the evening or night.

Winds will be northeasterly to northerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mullaitivu to Galle via Kankasanturai, Mannar and Colombo.

These sea areas can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph, it said.

Winds will be variable in direction and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph in the other sea areas around the island.

The Met. Department said that temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Meanwhile showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern, Eastern and North-central provinces and in Puttalam District.

Several spells of shower will occur in Uva province and in Hambanthota district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly after 2.00p.m.

Fairly heavy rainfall about 75mm can be expected at some places in the Northern Province and in Puttalam district.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the island during the morning.