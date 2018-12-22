USS Rushmore arrives at Port of Colombo

-

United States Naval ship USS “Rushmore” arrived at the Port of Colombo on Friday (21), on a goodwill visit.

The ship was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in accordance with naval traditions.

The 185m long vessel which has a displacement of 18,000 tons is manned by 380 officers and sailors and is commanded by Commander RC Tryan.

During the visit, the ship’s crew is scheduled to engage in several programmes organized by the Sri Lanka Navy and expected to visit some of the places of tourist interest in the island.

USS “Rushmore” which is on a six-day visit is scheduled to depart the island on 26th December, Sri Lanka Navy said.