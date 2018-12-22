Inmate arrested at Magazine Prison with heroin

-

An inmate of the Colombo Magazine Prison has been arrested with heroin.

The suspect was arrested and produced before Borella Police by prison officers, according to Police Headquarters.

Approximately 4 grams and 690 milligrams of heroin were found in the possession of the suspect, a 32-year-old resident of Grandpass.

Police said that the suspect is in remand custody after he was arrested on similar charges for possession of heroin.

He is to be produced at the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court.