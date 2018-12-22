Bus fare revision in the offing

-

Private bus associations say that a reduction in bus fares is expected to be carried out following the slashing of fuel prices.

President of the Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA) Gemunu Wijeratne said that they intend to hold discussions with the Finance Minister on Monday (24) regarding the matter.

Meanwhile the Secretary of the All Ceylon Private Bus Owners’ Association Anjana Priyanjith said that bus fares can be reduced by around 5% due to the fuel price revision.

Fuel prices were reduced with effect from midnight yesterday (21) by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and Lanka IOC.

Petrol prices went down by Rs 10 per litre while Auto Diesel and Super Diesel were reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre respectively.