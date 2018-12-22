Rajapaksa nepotism ends in 2019 - Champika

-

Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka says that the “Rajapaksa nepotism” which has swallowed the country will be brought to an end in 2019.

“Although they attempt to remain by making various deals, that era will not return for them,” he said speaking to reporters.

He stated that they will democratize the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), and maybe even those in the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

He said that a government and political culture that gives prominence to skills must be created and that being the son of a politician does not make them suitable to be heads of state.

“We will create a system where anyone who has the skills will be able to become the leader of the country,” he said.