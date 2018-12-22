A/L results to be released by month-end

-

The Commissioner General of Examinations, Sanath Pujitha, says that the department is hoping to release the results of the 2018 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination by the end of this month.

He said that evaluation has been completed and that the review process is currently underway.

Meanwhile the evaluation of the answer papers of the 2018 G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination is scheduled to commence tomorrow (23).

The evaluation process has be divided into two phases with the first continuing from tomorrow until January 01.

The second phase will commence on January 08 and continue until January 17.

The 2018 G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination was held from December 03 to 12.