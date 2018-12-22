Six Sri Lankan fishermen and boat arrested off Maldives

December 22, 2018   04:18 pm

A captured Sri Lankan fishing boat is being taken to Male’ City, Maldivian media reported on Saturday.

‘Oshadi I’ was spotted by a Maldivian fishing boat 42 miles outside GDh. Gadhdhoo on Wednesday.

The boat and the six Sri Lankan nationals onboard were brought under the custody of the coastguard for trespassing in Maldives Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The boat and crew were then taken to Gn. Fuvahmulah and transferred to the custody of the police service, according to Raajjemv.

