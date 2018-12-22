Advisory issued for Northern and North western sea areas

-

Due to a low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, heavy showers or thundershowers are expected to occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankasanturai and Mannar.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers, the Meteorology Department said.

Naval and fishing communities are also requested to be vigilant in this regards.

The active clouds have developed in the Northern and North western sea area and are likely to persist during next few hours, it said issuing an advisory.

Meanwhile showers or thundershowers are expected to occur at times in the Northern, Eastern and North-central provinces and in Puttalam district, due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka.

Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in above mentioned areas.

Active clouds are developed over the Northern and North-western parts of the island.

Rainfall above 300mm (past 24 hours) have been reported at some places in Northern Province.