Over 9,000 affected due to floods in Northern Province

Over 9,000 people have been affected so far by the floods caused by heavy rainfall in the Northern Province, according to the Disaster Management Center (DMC).

Based on the DMC’s latest situation report, the districts of Mullaitivu and Killnochchi are the worst affected by the inclement weather condition.

Floods have been reported in Oddusudan, Puthukkudiyiruppu, Thunukkai, Maritimepattu and Manthai East in the Mulaitivu Disitrct.

A total of 4,443 people belonging to 1,414 families have been affected by floods in the district with 3,656 persons taken to 22 safe locations.

In the Killinochchi District, floods have been reported at Karachchi, Kandawalai and Pachchilaipallai.

According to the report 4,633 persons belonging to 1,347 families have been affected by the floods in the Killinochchi District. 2,034 have been provided shelter at 17 safe locations.

Floods have also been reported in the Mannar Town with 85 persons belonging to 27 families affected.

Accordingly so far a total of 9,161 people from 2,788 families have been affected by the floods in the Northern Province.

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers could continue in the Northern, Eastern and North-central provinces and in Puttalam district, due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka.

It said that rainfall above 300 mm in the past 24 hours have been reported at some places in Northern Province.