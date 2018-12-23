Navy personnel deployed to rescue flood victims in North

-

Sri Lanka Navy has deployed 09 dinghies and 06 relief teams to assist flood victims in Mullaitivu and Kilinochchi districts since yesterday (22).

Following the directives of the Office of Chief of Defence Staff and based on information from the Disaster Management Centre, naval personnel are currently engaged in relief and rescue missions in the aforesaid areas, which are worst affected by the inclement weather condition.

Naval personnel attached to the North Central Naval Command were promptly pressed into action following the flood situation and they reached displaced Tamil community residing in Iranamadu, Shamikulam, Oddusudan and Wasanthampuram areas to rescue the flood-stricken people.

Accordingly, the Navy relief teams have currently transferred 103 civilians, who have been affected by the adverse weather in the Northern Province, to safe locations, Sri Lanka Navy stated.

A team of naval personnel have also safely transferred a pregnant woman who was caught in the floods and the effort received an overwhelming response from the Tamil community.

Further, the Navy continues to extend its relief and rescue operations regardless of the inclement weather.