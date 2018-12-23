People suffer due to shortcomings in economy  Mahinda

Due to the shortcomings in leading the country’s economy people have been aggrieved, says the Leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He made these comments following a religious event held at the Middeniya Sri Sumangala Purana Maha Viharaya.

The country’s people are in a dire state that they can only afford to have one meal per day, the Opposition Leader further stated.

He emphasized that this had been a result of aggrieving the public by imposing heavy taxes on them.