Ministries should be allocated funds for propaganda work  Rajitha

December 23, 2018   05:10 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Minister of Health Rajitha Senaratne says that he had made a request from the Prime Minister to allocate funds for each ministry for propaganda work.

He stated this addressing the United National Party meeting in Negombo.

Minister Senaratne commented that he has told Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe allocating funds for propaganda should be the first step of the new government.

The meeting of UNP for Negombo electoral division headed by Minister Rajitha Senaratne was held in Pitipana last evening (22).

