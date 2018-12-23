We will only contest under Pohottuwa  Prasanna Ranatunga

December 23, 2018   06:15 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) MP Prasanna Ranatunga said that all forthcoming elections will be contested only under the symbol ‘Pohottuwa’.

He says that the party leaders of Gampaha District have arrived at a decision along with the group of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), to contest under ‘Pohottuwa’.

Addressing the media following a program held in Gampaha, he said that he will create the necessary background for contesting under ‘Pohottuwa’.

As they had contested for the local government elections, they will implement a plan uniting all anti-government parties of Gampaha District, Ranatunga further said.

