Thirty-two Ministers for Cabinet?

The United National Front (UNF) has informed President Maithripala Sirisena in writing that, there is a constitutional provision to increase the number of seats in the Cabinet of Ministers up to thirty two.

Reportedly, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has notified the President regarding this.

PM Wickremesinghe has informed that under the 19th Constitution, in addition to the ministerial post of the President and the Prime Minister, 30 other ministerial portfolios can be appointed to the Cabinet.

However, it is reported that the President has not responded regarding this matter as of yet.