Showers to continue in Northern, Eastern and North-central provinces

-

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, Eastern and North-central provinces, the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy rainfall about 75mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the island during the morning, it said.

Sea Area:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Puttalam via Trincomalee and Mannar.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mullaitivu to Colombo via Kankasanturai, Mannar and Puttalam.

Winds will be North-easterly to Easterly and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph in the other sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers, the department said.