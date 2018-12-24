Troops rescue hundreds of flood-affected in the North

-

Army troops in Kilinochchi and Mullaittivu districts were the first among rescue and relief teams who rushed to flood-affected areas in Kilinochchi and, are still providing immediate rescue and other forms of assistance to victims, the Sri Lanka Army (SLA) said.

Army personnel have assisted nearly 3,000 flood-affected people in Raththinapuram, Anandapuram, Kanakambikulam, Maradanagar, Pannankandy, Dharmapuram, Puliyanpokkanei, Paranthan, Kudyirippu, Uriyan, Kandawalai, Mankulam areas in Kilinochchi under the Security Force Headquarters – Kilinochchi (SFHQ-KLN) and Mannakandal, Kawwalakandal, Kodadikallu, KJanagaratnapuram, Vidyapuram, Udayarkattu, Kuruvilkulam in Mullaittivu under the Security Force Headquarters in Mullaittivu (SFHQ-MLT).

They also provided cooked meals, help for evacuation and relocation, medical assistance, sanitary and technical facilities, support to District Secretariat’s relief work, etc.

A few more than 230 troops, belonging to 7 Sri Lanka Light Infantry Regiment, 9 Vijayabahu Infantry Regiment, 1 Sri Lanka Sinha Regiment, 15 Sri Lanka Sinha Regiment under the 57 Division of the SFHQ-KLN have been engaged in these relief operations since heavy rains that lashed the area beginning Saturday (22) have caused havoc flooding all access roads and dwelling places.

Kilinochchi rescue operations are conducted on the directions of the Commander, Security Forces - Kilinochchi, Major General Ralf Nugera under the close supervision of Major General Vijitha Ravipriya, General Officer Commanding - 57 Division.

Kilinochchi troops late Saturday (22) avoided a major disaster by preventing possible breaches on Olumadhu and Pulimuchchunadukuluam tank bunds (dams) in Kilinochchi as water levels began threatening those tank perimeter bunds. Troops stacked sand bags around vulnerable places and prevented them from piercing as water levels and torrential were fast on the increase.

42 Army personnel of the 574 Brigade and 3 Gajaba Regiment troops of the 57 Division took immediate steps to place 838 sandbags around those tank bunds within a few hours, the Sri Lanka Army Media Unit said.

Meanwhile, as torrential rains in Mullaittivu aggravated, troops of the SFHQ-MLT began rescue and relief operations in Mannakandal, Kawwalakandal, Kodadikallu, Kanagaratnapuram, Vidyapuram, Udayarkattu, Kuruvilkulam areas on the directions of Major General Dushyantha Rajaguru, Commander, Security Forces-Mullaittivu on Saturday (22).

Over 45,000 people from nearly 14,000 families have been affected so far by floods triggered by heavy rains in the northern province.

No deaths or disappearances have been reported so far, disaster management officials said on Sunday. The five affected districts are Mullaithivu, Kilinochchi, Mannar, Vavuniya and Jaffna.

Some areas in the affected districts received more than 350 mm of rainfall on Saturday night, causing flash floods.

The officials said that over 8,500 people have been sheltered in 52 welfare camps.

The search and rescue teams have been mobilised together with boats while the Navy and the Army personnel also engaged in the relief and rescue missions.

President has directed officials to provide immediate relief to the affected people.