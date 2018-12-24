Elephant kills mahout during Perahera

Elephant kills mahout during Perahera

December 24, 2018   11:18 am

-

A mahout (elephant handler) was killed after being attacked by an elephant during a Perahera in the Karandeniya area last night.

The mahout, a 45-year-old resident of Rideegama, was rushed to hospital in critical condition following the incident which had occurred at around midnight yesterday (24).

However, he had succumbed to injuries and was pronounced dead on admission to the hospital.

Ada Derana reporter said that the rampaging elephant had subsequently attacked and caused damages to several houses in the area.

A team of Wildlife officers and veterinarians had managed to capture the elephant later on by using tranquilizers.

The body of the deceased has been placed that the Balapitiya Hospital while Karandeniya Police is conducting further investigations.

The incident was also recorded on nearby CCTV cameras.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories