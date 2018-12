-

Three suspects have been arrested along with a firearm and ammunition at Owitigama in Kuruwita.

Police said that the firearm and 3 bullets were discovered inside a three-wheeler which was stopped for inspection at a road block on the Lelgoda-Pohorabawa road.

The arrested suspects are between the ages 30 – 32 and are residents of Parakaduwa.

They will be produced before the Ratnapura Magistrate’s Court today (24).