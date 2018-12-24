I will either work or go home - Sajith

-

UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa says that the people of the country are today asking them to take the state power into their hands and serve the public.

He stated that the government cannot and will not waste time on struggling with economic theories when serving the people during the remaining months of its term.

“I will either do the work or give everything up and go home,” the minister said, addressing an event held Kolonnawa on Saturday (23).

A statue honouring the late former minister Weerasinghe Mallimarachchi was unveiled by the UNP Deputy Leader in Kolonnawa during the ceremony.

Minister Harin Fernando, who also addressed the gathering, echoed the sentiments of Minister Sajith Premadasa.

Fernando said this was their ‘second innings’ and ‘last chance’ and continuing to work according to circulars and other administrative red tape would certainly spell their doom.

“I too have several ministries. This time there will be no good governance with me. From here on I only have politics,” he said.