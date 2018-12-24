Emil Ranjan further remanded

-

Former Prisons Commissioner Emil Ranjan Lamahewa, who was arrested over the killing of 27 inmates during the Welikada Prison clashes in 2012, has been further remanded until January 01 by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

When the case was taken up before the Colombo Additional Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage today (Dec. 24), the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) informed the court that investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

Hence, the CID requested the court to further remand Prisons Commissioner Emil Ranjan Lamahewa.

Considering the submissions, the Colombo Additional Magistrate ordered to remand the Prisons Commissioner until January 01 and called for a report on the progress of investigations from at the next hearing.