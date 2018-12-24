Over 4,000 arrested and 5,550 traffic cases filed during special operation

-

Over 4,000 suspects including drunk drivers have been arrested during a special island-wide police operation, the Police Media Spokesman said.

He said a total of 4,035 arrests were made during the operation carried out between 10.00 p.m. last night and 2.00 p.m. today (24).

This includes 1,122 persons arrested on drunk driving charges and 885 arrested on pending warrants against them.

In addition to this police have also filed 5,550 cases over traffic offences during this operation, which had been carried out on the instructions of the IGP.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that 17,728 police officers participated in this special operation which was carried out ahead of the holiday season.