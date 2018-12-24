Over 4,000 arrested and 5,550 traffic cases filed during special operation

Over 4,000 arrested and 5,550 traffic cases filed during special operation

December 24, 2018   03:36 pm

-

Over 4,000 suspects including drunk drivers have been arrested during a special island-wide police operation, the Police Media Spokesman said.

He said a total of 4,035 arrests were made during the operation carried out between 10.00 p.m. last night and 2.00 p.m. today (24).

This includes 1,122 persons arrested on drunk driving charges and 885 arrested on pending warrants against them.

In addition to this police have also filed 5,550 cases over traffic offences during this operation, which had been carried out on the instructions of the IGP.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that 17,728 police officers participated in this special operation which was carried out ahead of the holiday season.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories