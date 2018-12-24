Bus fares to reduce by 4%

-

Bus fares will be reduced by 4 percent with effect from midnight on Wednesday (Dec. 26), Transport Minister Arjuna Ranatunga said.

However, the minimum bus fare of Rs 12 will not be revised, he said, speaking at a press conference today (24).

The minister also said that the fares for school vans and school buses will be reduced by 3%.

Meanwhile the three-wheeler fares for the first kilometer will be reduced by Rs 10.

Private bus operators associations have also agreed to the bus fare revision in light of the recent fuel price reduction.