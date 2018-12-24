Sri Lankan news turns upside down on January 1

-

Much has been said about the screen turning upside down during the Ada Derana news broadcast, while it has sparked much debate among the people and in social media.

What actually happened?

Last week, during the Ada Derana news bulletin the telecast had suddenly turned upside down before immediately reverting back to normal and this had given rise to various views and assumptions in social media.

Posts uploaded regarding this occurrence continue to spread on Facebook and other social media websites.

Various sections had also expressed opinions by terming it as a mistake by Ada Derana or a shift in its ideology.

However, what was actually hinted by that is an ‘upside down’ turn in the country’s news industry which can be expected from the 1st of January, 2019.

Tune into to watch the Ada Derana news bulletin at 6.55 p.m. on the 1st of January, 2019 and witness this change with your own eyes.