25 attorneys to be appointed Presidents Counsel
December 24, 2018 06:40 pm
Twenty-five attorneys-at-law are expected to be appointed as President’s Counsel during a ceremonial sitting of the Supreme Court on the 18th of January, 2019.
The swearing in will take place at 9.30 a.m. on that day at the Ceremonial Court of the Supreme Court.
Attorneys-at-Law who have practised as counsels in courts either in the official or unofficial bar are eligible to be appointed as PCs.
The following attorneys are to be sworn in as President’s Counsel:
- Ms. Chinathamanie Moonemalle Balalle
- Mr. Satendra Maithri Gunaratne
- Mr. Mohamed Sheriffdeen Mohamed Hussain
- Mr. Pilimathalawa Wijesundara Mudiyanselage Suriyashantha Bandara Iddawela
- Mr. Dulip Flavien Raphael Jayamaha
- Mr. Madurapperumage Chandrasiri Jayaratne
- Mr. Liyana Mudiyanselage Vijitha Nandana Jayawickrema
- Mr. Singhanathage Tharapathi Jayanaga
- Mr. Upali Sarath Kongahage
- Mr. Sunil Kithsirimevan Lankathilleka
- Mr. Arunachalam Muttu Krishnan
- Mr. Bamunuge Joseph Bernard Shanthi Perera
- Mr. Subramaniam Paramarajah
- Mr. Edmund Sirimevan Rajapakse
- Mr. Mohan Rudolph Abeyratna Ratwatte
- Mr. Shantha Chulabaya Rajapakse
- Mr. Akmeemana Palliya Guruge Sarathchandra
- Mr. Abdul Wahid Abdul Sathar
- Mr. Palli Mulla Kapugamage Nelson de Silva
- Mr. Velayuthapilli Thavarajah
- Mr. Sarath Devasena Wijesinghe
- Mr. Luckshan Mahinda Wijesundara
- Mr. Priyal Thusitha Wijayweera
- Ms. Saumya Amarasekera
- Mr. Geethaka Goonawardene