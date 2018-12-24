25 attorneys to be appointed Presidents Counsel

25 attorneys to be appointed Presidents Counsel

December 24, 2018   06:40 pm

-

Twenty-five attorneys-at-law are expected to be appointed as President’s Counsel during a ceremonial sitting of the Supreme Court on the 18th of January, 2019.

The swearing in will take place at 9.30 a.m. on that day at the Ceremonial Court of the Supreme Court.

Attorneys-at-Law who have practised as counsels in courts either in the official or unofficial bar are eligible to be appointed as PCs.

The following attorneys are to be sworn in as President’s Counsel:

  1. Ms. Chinathamanie Moonemalle Balalle
  2. Mr. Satendra Maithri Gunaratne
  3. Mr. Mohamed Sheriffdeen Mohamed Hussain
  4. Mr. Pilimathalawa Wijesundara Mudiyanselage Suriyashantha Bandara Iddawela 
  5. Mr. Dulip Flavien Raphael Jayamaha 
  6. Mr. Madurapperumage Chandrasiri Jayaratne 
  7. Mr. Liyana Mudiyanselage Vijitha Nandana Jayawickrema 
  8. Mr. Singhanathage Tharapathi Jayanaga 
  9. Mr. Upali Sarath Kongahage 
  10. Mr. Sunil Kithsirimevan Lankathilleka 
  11. Mr. Arunachalam Muttu Krishnan 
  12. Mr. Bamunuge Joseph Bernard Shanthi Perera 
  13. Mr. Subramaniam Paramarajah 
  14. Mr. Edmund Sirimevan Rajapakse 
  15. Mr. Mohan Rudolph Abeyratna Ratwatte 
  16. Mr. Shantha Chulabaya Rajapakse 
  17. Mr. Akmeemana Palliya Guruge Sarathchandra 
  18. Mr. Abdul Wahid Abdul Sathar 
  19. Mr. Palli Mulla Kapugamage Nelson de Silva 
  20. Mr. Velayuthapilli Thavarajah 
  21. Mr. Sarath Devasena Wijesinghe 
  22. Mr. Luckshan Mahinda Wijesundara 
  23. Mr. Priyal Thusitha Wijayweera 
  24. Ms. Saumya Amarasekera 
  25. Mr. Geethaka Goonawardene
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories