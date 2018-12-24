-

Twenty-five attorneys-at-law are expected to be appointed as President’s Counsel during a ceremonial sitting of the Supreme Court on the 18th of January, 2019.

The swearing in will take place at 9.30 a.m. on that day at the Ceremonial Court of the Supreme Court.

Attorneys-at-Law who have practised as counsels in courts either in the official or unofficial bar are eligible to be appointed as PCs.

The following attorneys are to be sworn in as President’s Counsel: