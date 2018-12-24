Manusath Derana leads flood relief operation

Manusath Derana leads flood relief operation

December 24, 2018   07:15 pm

-

Manusath Derana is joining hands with the Government Medical Officers” Association (GMOA) and the Sri Lanka Army (SLA) to set up medical camps for the people in flood-affected areas in Kilinochchi and Mullaitivu.

In addition to this steps are currently being taken to distribute dry rations to the people affected by the floods at 25 centers.

You can also join us in this humanitarian effort. For more information contact: 078 3 838 383

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories