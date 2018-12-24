Manusath Derana leads flood relief operation

-

Manusath Derana is joining hands with the Government Medical Officers” Association (GMOA) and the Sri Lanka Army (SLA) to set up medical camps for the people in flood-affected areas in Kilinochchi and Mullaitivu.

In addition to this steps are currently being taken to distribute dry rations to the people affected by the floods at 25 centers.

You can also join us in this humanitarian effort. For more information contact: 078 3 838 383