SLFP electoral organizers meet President

-

President Maithripala Sirisena met with Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) electoral organizers at President’s House on Monday (24).

During this meeting, it was discussed in detail regarding the future activities of the party as well as regarding the reorganization of the Party.

The President further said that the contribution and commitment of all the electoral organizers are expected in this regard, the President’s Media Division said.

President Sirisena also emphasized the importance of all the electoral organizers taking the leadership and fulfill their respective duties with dedication for the future political activities of the SLFP, as a broad alliance.

Adviser to the SLFP, former Prime Minister D.M. Jayaratne, Senior Vice Presidents Nimal Siripala De Silva, former Ministers S.B. Dissanayake, Mahinda Amaraweera and other senior members of the party participated in this meeting.