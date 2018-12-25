Four dead, five injured in shootout at Kudawella

-

(UPDATE) 9.45 am: The Senior DIG of Southern Province and the DIG of Matara will be conducting investigations into the Kudawella shooting incident.

This has been on the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara, stated the Police Spokesperson.



Four persons have died in a shooting incident at the Kudawella fisheries harbor, this morning (25), stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

Five other persons have been injured in the shootout and admitted to the Tangalle hospital. One among the injured persons is in critical condition, stated the Police.

The shootout has been carried out by two gunmen who arrived on a motorbike at around 7.15 am this morning, according to the Police Media Spokesperson.

Reportedly, the shootout had been a result of a conflict between two parties.