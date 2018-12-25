CCD to investigate Kudawella shooting incident

December 25, 2018   11:38 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

On the orders of the IGP a team from the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) has been sent to investigate on the shooting incident in Kudawella.

The team will be headed by an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of CCD, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

Previously, the Senior DIG of Southern Province and the DIG of Matara were also deployed to probe the incident on the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara.

Four persons have died in a shooting incident at the Kudawella fisheries harbor, at around 7.15 am this morning (25).

Five other persons have been injured in the shootout and admitted to the Tangalle hospital. One among the injured persons is in critical condition, stated the Police.

The shootout has been carried out by two gunmen who arrived on a motorbike, according to the Police Media Spokesperson.

Reportedly, the shootout had been a result of a conflict between two parties.

