Youth goes missing attempting to save drowning child

A youth has gone missing at the Waraketiara Tank in Embilipitiya while attempting to save a child from drowning.

The missing person had attempted to save a drowning child who had been bathing in the river with another group.

The resident of the area and the Navy officials have commenced a search for the drowned 33 year old from Ranmalakanda, Walasmulla.

The Embilipitiya police is conducting further investigations into the matter.