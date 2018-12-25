Youth goes missing attempting to save drowning child

December 25, 2018   12:40 pm

A youth has gone missing at the Waraketiara Tank in Embilipitiya while attempting to save a child from drowning.

The missing person had attempted to save a drowning child who had been bathing in the river with another group.

The resident of the area and the Navy officials have commenced a search for the drowned 33 year old from Ranmalakanda, Walasmulla.

The Embilipitiya police is conducting further investigations into the matter.

