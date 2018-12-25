Story of Jesus is relevant to all Sri Lankans  Mahinda

-

The Leader of the Opposition, Mahinda Rajapaksa, saying that story of Jesus is relevant for all Sri Lankans, wishes everyone a Christmas with of joy, peace and love.

He said that the words of the Jesus Christ are life-giving advice that allows better understanding between people and the hope of experiencing true transformation.

Rajapaksa says that Jesus didn’t focus on their differences, shortcomings, or divergences of people and saw and treated them as one people who He loved.

He further states that Christmas is the time to remind ourselves of the importance of being in truth, free from hypocrisy and double mindedness.

The complete message of Mahinda Rajapaksa is as follows:

“ ‘But I say to you, love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you, and pray for those who spitefully use you and persecute you’ Matthew 5:44

These holy words of Jesus Christ are not simply words that have been compiled into a book for publication. In many respects, it is life-giving advice that sets the stage towards a better understanding between people and the hope of experiencing true transformation.

The story of the birth and life of Jesus is relevant for all of us in Sri Lanka, given its continuous themes of hope. He saw His people as one body — He didn’t focus on their differences, shortcomings, or divergences — He saw and treated them as one people who He loved. The Bible tells us that He was willing to sacrifice Himself, that through His death, the sin of the world could be atoned for. In His resurrection, it was proved that there remains no greater power than love, and that through love, every problem and setback could be overcome and every force meant for evil defeated. Moreover, He continuously highlighted the importance of looking inward to correct mistakes, with each of us being aware of our own shortcomings, before we begin measuring and judging the shortcomings of those around us.

There is no better time than Christmas to reflect on these great teachings, and to remind ourselves of the importance of being in truth, free from hypocrisy and double mindedness, so that the true power of love could be our guiding source.



I take this opportunity to wish the many Sri Lankans celebrating Christmas here at home and across the world, the very best. May the gifts of joy, peace and love be yours and multiply with each year that passes. A merry Christmas to each and every one of you!”