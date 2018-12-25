Youth arrested with a pistol shaped like a pen

December 25, 2018   02:20 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A youth has been arrested at Heenatiyana area in Katunayaka, for the possession of a pistol that has been shaped like a pen.

The suspect has been arrested based on a tip-off received by the officers of the Western Province North Crimes Division in Peliyagoda.

The arrested 20 year old is a resident of the Heenatiyana area, according to the Police Media Spokesperson.

He will be presented before the Minuwangoda Magistrate’s Court, today (25).

