Youth arrested with a pistol shaped like a pen
December 25, 2018 02:20 pm
A youth has been arrested at Heenatiyana area in Katunayaka, for the possession of a pistol that has been shaped like a pen.
The suspect has been arrested based on a tip-off received by the officers of the Western Province North Crimes Division in Peliyagoda.
The arrested 20 year old is a resident of the Heenatiyana area, according to the Police Media Spokesperson.
He will be presented before the Minuwangoda Magistrate’s Court, today (25).