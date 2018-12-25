Railway strike from midnight tomorrow

Railway strike from midnight tomorrow

December 25, 2018   04:21 pm

-

Railway Trade Unions have decided to launch a 2-day strike of railway services from midnight tomorrow (26).

Irregularities in the grading system are the reason behind the proposed strike, said Indika Dodangoda, Secretary of Locomotive Engineering Operators’ Union (LEOU).

Train engineering operators, regulators, station masters, supervisors and officials of the Control and Rail Supervision Management Services will be joining the strike, he added.

