Kaldemulle Gayan linked to 5 murders arrested

December 25, 2018   05:24 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

An underworld crime gang member ‘Kaldemulle Gayan’, linked to several murders has been arrested at Ratmalana.

The arrest has been made by the officers of the Special Task Force (STF).

Reportedly, the suspect is accused with 05 murders and had been absconding from police for a long time.

It is mentioned that the arrested suspect is a close accomplice of underworld member’Angulana Roha’ who is currently under remand custody.

The arrested suspect is currently being held by the STF for interrogation.

