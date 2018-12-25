Victims of Kudawella shooting identified

-

Identities of the Kudawella shooting incident victims have been determined, stated the Office of Police Media Spokesperson.

Accordingly, 4 persons from West Kudawella, North Kudawella pahajjawa and Delgoda areas, aged 40, 37, and 23 years have died in the incident, said the Police Spokesperson.

Meanwhile, 07 other persons who were injured in the shootout have been hospitalized for treatment.

Police said that they are residents of Ambalantota, North Kudawella, Dickwella, Kudawella South and Mahara and are of ages between 18 to 51 years.

Several Police teams including the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) are investigating on the matter; however, no suspects have been arrested as of yet.

Four persons were killed in a shooting incident at the Kudawella fisheries harbor, at around 7.15 am this morning (25).

Other persons injured in the shootout and have been admitted to the Tangalle hospital. One among the injured persons is in critical condition, stated the Police.

The shootout has been carried out by two gunmen who arrived on a motorbike, according to the Police Media Spokesperson.

Reportedly, the shootout had been a result of a conflict between two parties.