Thunderstorms expected in several provinces

Thunderstorms expected in several provinces

December 25, 2018   07:31 pm

-

Thunderstorms accompanied by severe lightning and heavy rain are likely to occur in Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during next few hours, the Meteorology Department said. 

Heavy falls are expected at some places (above 75 mm) while temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph are also possible during thundershowers.

The department has issued a severe thunderstorm and heavy rainfall warning for the aforementioned areas. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories