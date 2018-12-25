Thunderstorms expected in several provinces

-

Thunderstorms accompanied by severe lightning and heavy rain are likely to occur in Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during next few hours, the Meteorology Department said.

Heavy falls are expected at some places (above 75 mm) while temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph are also possible during thundershowers.

The department has issued a severe thunderstorm and heavy rainfall warning for the aforementioned areas.