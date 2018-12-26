Namal Kumra tells of attempts to sweep VIP assassination plot under rug

Namal Kumara, the Director Operations of the Anti Corruption Force, says that the investigations regarding the information he revealed on the VIP assassination plot are at a weak status.

According to him, information on the relevant investigations has been released to the media by some individual.

He mentioned these addressing a media conference held in Ampara today (25).

He also says that there is a conspiracy to sweep the investigations regarding the assassination plot under the rug.

Meanwhile, at a press conference held today, Police Media Spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekara rejected these allegations of Namal Kumara.

Responding to a media query, he said that adequate police protection has been provided for Namal Kumara.

Director (Operations) of Anti-Corruption Movement, Namal Kumara, on September, had uncovered information of the conspiracy and the alleged conversations that he has had with former DIG Nalaka de Silva regarding the matter and other controversial topics.

The CID subsequently commenced investigations regarding the alleged conspiracy and has recorded statements from both Namal Kumara and the former DIG on multiple occasions.