Two-minute silence to mark 2004 tsunami victims

Two minutes of silence will be observed island-wide in Sri Lanka at 9.25 am today (26) to commemorate the thousands of people killed in the 2004 tsunami, stated Disaster Management Center (DMC).

Today marks the 14th year since the 2004 Tsunami disaster struck the country and many other countries claiming over 300,000 lives.

Many programs will be held island-wide to commemorate the dead and affected people.

Meanwhile, former President and current Leader of the Opposition, Mahinda Rajapaksa, has posted a message on Twitter with regard to the 14th Anniversary of the 2004 Tsunami.

The tweet reads, “14 years since the shores of Sri Lanka were ravaged by the tsunami, leaving destruction and loss of life in its wake. I would like to take a moment to remember all the lives of our fellow countrymen that were lost on that tragic day. “