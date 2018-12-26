Heavy rainfall expected in several provinces

-

Shower or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa district, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly after 2.00p.m.

Heavy falls of about 100 mm can be expected at some places particularly in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Western and Northwestern provinces.

Showers can occur in the western coastal areas in the morning too.

Misty conditions expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Mannar via Trincomalee and Kankesanturai.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Kankesanturai, Mannar and Puttalam and can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Winds will be North-easterly wind speed will be 15-30 kmph in the other sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.