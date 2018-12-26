Manusath Derana Flood Relief programme now on

-

Over 87,000 people have been affected and one person has died due to the adverse weather condition in several provinces.

The Disaster Management Center stated that Mullaitivu, Kilinochchi, Mannar, Vavuniya, Jaffna, Kandy and Puttalam districts have been affected by the inclement weather.

Meanwhile, The President’s Media Division stated that President Maithripala Sirisena had instructed to provide reliefs to the people in flood-affected areas immediately.

Manusath Derana has also launched the “Flood Relief” programme to provide reliefs for the victims of the adverse weather condition in the aforementioned areas.

You are invited to donate essential items by handing them over to Derana Head Office at T.B. Jayah Road, Colombo 10.

A large number of persons have been handing over their donations to the Derana Head Office since last morning (25).

Contact 0770701010 for more information.