Gunshots fired at speeding van ignoring police signals

The police have fired shots at a van that had accelerated while disregarding police signals in Tangalle area, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

Under the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP), the police had launched a special security operation in the area yesterday (25), owing to the shooting incident in Kudawella area.

Accordingly, police officers had been deployed at the roadblock near Kudawella Junction at around 1.30 am this morning (26).

When the police officers had signalled a van travelling nearby to stop, it had attempted to flee while causing damages and disregarding the police signals.

However, it had fled the scene when a police officer fired gunshots at the speeding van.

Tangalle Police has launched further investigations in search of the owners of the van.