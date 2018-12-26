Justices named for Trial-at-Bar of second Special High Court

Justices named for Trial-at-Bar of second Special High Court

December 26, 2018   12:20 pm

-

Minister of Justice Thalatha Atukorale stated that justices have been named for the permanent Trial-at-Bar at the second Special High Court.

She says that establishing the Special High Court was delayed due to an issue of accommodation.

The Minister mentioned this following a visit to the Malwatu-Asgiri Chapter Chief Prelates.

She also stated that to service the country, within its current political culture, a Ministerial portfolio is compulsory. If not many issues arise and when a Minister post is there, one can take all necessary steps, Atukorale further said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories