Justices named for Trial-at-Bar of second Special High Court

Minister of Justice Thalatha Atukorale stated that justices have been named for the permanent Trial-at-Bar at the second Special High Court.

She says that establishing the Special High Court was delayed due to an issue of accommodation.

The Minister mentioned this following a visit to the Malwatu-Asgiri Chapter Chief Prelates.

She also stated that to service the country, within its current political culture, a Ministerial portfolio is compulsory. If not many issues arise and when a Minister post is there, one can take all necessary steps, Atukorale further said.