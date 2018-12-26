Bus fares slashed from midnight today

Bus fares slashed from midnight today

December 26, 2018   01:06 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Bus fares will be reduced by 4 % with effective from midnight today (26).

This decision was taken at a discussion held with Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Arjuna Ranatunga and the representatives of the passenger transport associations.

The discussion had, reportedly, focused on the revision of bus fares in line with the government’s decision to reduce fuel prices.

Accordingly, an agreement has been reached to subject bus fares for revision.

However, Minister Ranatunga has stated that the minimum bus fare would not be revised.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories