Bus fares slashed from midnight today

Bus fares will be reduced by 4 % with effective from midnight today (26).

This decision was taken at a discussion held with Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Arjuna Ranatunga and the representatives of the passenger transport associations.

The discussion had, reportedly, focused on the revision of bus fares in line with the government’s decision to reduce fuel prices.

Accordingly, an agreement has been reached to subject bus fares for revision.

However, Minister Ranatunga has stated that the minimum bus fare would not be revised.