Eleven teams deployed to probe Kudawella shooting

December 26, 2018   04:53 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Eleven teams have been deployed for the investigations of the Kudawella shooting incident, stated the Police.

The post mortems of the deceased will be conducted by Hambantota Judiciary Medical Officer, today (26) at the Hambantota Hospital. The bodies will be handed over to the relatives today.

Meanwhile, Police Media Spokesperson said that they have recorded statements from nearly 40 people with regard to incident.

Four persons were killed in a shooting incident at the Kudawella fisheries harbor, at around 7.15 am on 25th December.

Seven other persons injured in the shootout and were admitted to the Tangalle hospital. 

The shootout had been carried out by two gunmen who arrived on a motorbike, according to the Police Media Spokesperson.

Reportedly, the shootout had been a result of a conflict between two parties.

Under the orders of the IGP, the Senior DIG of Southern Province and the DIG of Matara, a special Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) police team headed by an ASP, have been deployed to investigate on the incident.

However, no suspects have been arrested as of yet.

