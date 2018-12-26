There is no conspiracy to assassinate President  Ranjith Maddumabandara

There is no conspiracy to assassinate President  Ranjith Maddumabandara

December 26, 2018   09:16 pm

-

Minister of Public Administration & Disaster Management Ranjith Maddumabandara says that investigations have revealed that there had been no conspiracy to assassinate the President.

He mentioned this to the media following his visit to Malwatu-Asgiri Chapter Chief Prelates at Kandy.

Minister Ranjith Maddumabandara and Minister Thalatha Atukorale visited the Asgiri Maha Viharaya in Kandy and met the Chief Prelate of the Asgiriya Parakrama Viharaya Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero, today (26).

They the ministers called on and received blessings of the Chief Prelate of the Malwatu Chapter Ven Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Thero.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories