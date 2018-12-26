There is no conspiracy to assassinate President  Ranjith Maddumabandara

-

Minister of Public Administration & Disaster Management Ranjith Maddumabandara says that investigations have revealed that there had been no conspiracy to assassinate the President.

He mentioned this to the media following his visit to Malwatu-Asgiri Chapter Chief Prelates at Kandy.

Minister Ranjith Maddumabandara and Minister Thalatha Atukorale visited the Asgiri Maha Viharaya in Kandy and met the Chief Prelate of the Asgiriya Parakrama Viharaya Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero, today (26).

They the ministers called on and received blessings of the Chief Prelate of the Malwatu Chapter Ven Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Thero.