Unclaimed remains of Tsunami victims donated to medical students

The preserved remains of 2004 Tsunami victims that are currently placed at the Faculty of Medicine will be donated to medical students for their academic activities.

The decision was taken as the remains of victims of Tsunami catastrophe in 2004 that were uncovered 14 years ago have not yet been claimed by the relatives, stated Dr. U.C.P. Perera, Senior Lecturer, Department of Forensic Medicine at Faculty of Medicine at University of Ruhuna.

He stated this addressing a press conference held today (26).

Reportedly, remains of more than 135 victims are currently placed at the Faculty of Medicine at Ruhuna University.

The authorities should take necessary measures to safeguard the mass graves in which the remains of Tsunami victims were entombed, further commented Dr. Perera.