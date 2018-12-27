Woman arrested over Grandpass shooting

A woman has been arrested over aiding and abetting the main suspect of the shooting incident that took place in Henamulla, Grandpass area last morning (26), stated Police Media Spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekara.

Reportedly one person had, reportedly, been killed in the shooting, while four others sustained injuries.

The police suspect that the shooting has been done by an organized crime gang member ‘Bloemendhal Sanka’.

Accordingly, investigations have been launched search operations to apprehend him.