Woman arrested over Grandpass shooting

Woman arrested over Grandpass shooting

December 27, 2018   09:06 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

A woman has been arrested over aiding and abetting the main suspect of the shooting incident that took place in Henamulla, Grandpass area last morning (26), stated Police Media Spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekara.

Reportedly one person had, reportedly, been killed in the shooting, while four others sustained injuries.

The police suspect that the shooting has been done by an organized crime gang member ‘Bloemendhal Sanka’.

Accordingly, investigations have been launched search operations to apprehend him.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories