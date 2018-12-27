Range Bandara to take decision if not given Cabinet post

December 27, 2018   09:47 am

Puttalam District Parliamentarian Palitha Range Bandara says that he would come to a stern decision if he does not receive a ministerial portfolio of the new Cabinet within a month.

He stated this addressing an event held in Siyambalawewa, Andigama to distribute essential equipment to people under ‘Gam Peraliya’ project.

He had not received the appreciation he deserves, although he was made the turning point of the United National Party, MP Range Bandara commented further.

It was already been a few weeks since the new Cabinet Ministers were appointed, however, he had not received a ministerial portfolio, he said.

