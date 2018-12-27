Police officer killed in assault
December 27, 2018 10:37 am
A police officer has been assaulted and killed over a dispute that took place in Niwandama South, Ja-Ela.
The police officer in question was assaulted after a dispute between two persons had escalatedl, according to the office of Police Media Spokesperson.
The attacker had, reportedly, forcibly entered the police officer’s house and had attacked him with a sharp object.
The deceased is a 49-year-old Police Sergeant attached to Narahenpita Police Hospital.
The suspect has been identified while Ja-Ela Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.