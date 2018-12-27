Manusath Derana flood relief programme continues

The flood relief programme launched by ‘Manusath Derana’ proceeds to provide reliefs for the victims of the adverse weather condition in the Northern Province.

You are invited to donate essential items by handing them over to the Derana Head Office at T.B. Jayah Road, Colombo 10 or contact 0770701010 for more information.

The Disaster Management Centre stated that 91,762 persons from 29, 119 families in Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu, Mannar and Vavuniya districts have been affected by the prevailing inclement weather.

Kilinochchi district is, reportedly, the worst affected due to the disaster situation.

Reportedly, some 26,815 persons from 8,282 families are currently sheltered in safe camps.