Criminal gang member nabbed with heroin

A member of an organized criminal gang has been arrested with heroin in Weda Mawatha area in Maharagama, stated the Police Media Spokesperson’s office.

The Organized Crime Prevention Division (OCPD) had made the arrest based on a tip-off received by them.

Accordingly, 10 g 790 mg of heroin has been seized in the raid.

The police have uncovered that the suspect is an assistant of the infamous kingpin of an organized criminal gang and drug dealer named ‘Ratmalane Anju’.

Reportedly, the suspect had been in charge of managing drug distribution and monetary activities of the relevant criminal gang.

He is also revealed to be in connection with shooting a person to death in Mount Lavinia.

The 32-year-old suspect is, reportedly, a resident in Delthara, Piliyandala.

The suspect is to be presented before the Gangodawila Magistrate’s Court today (27) and the OCPD is carrying out further investigations regarding the incident.